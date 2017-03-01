Is Deron Williams Trolling The Warriors With His No. 31 Cavaliers Jersey?

The Cleveland Cavaliers bolstered their roster for the playoff push with the addition of veteran point guard Deron Williams.

Williams became a free agent after he was bought out from his contract with the Dallas Mavericks. The Cavs also are expected to sign former Maverick Andrew Bogut once he clears waivers.

Williams was welcomed to the Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena, where it was revealed what jersey number he would wear for Cleveland this season.

The 12-year NBA veteran has worn No. 8 for the majority of his career, which would not be an option on the Cavaliers thanks to Channing Frye.

So, what number did Williams end up choosing? No. 31.

The number choice on the part of Williams is painfully ironic. Fans will remember that the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit. With such a long list of numbers to choose from, you have to think Williams opted for No. 31 intentionally.

We’ll get our first look at Williams in a Cavaliers uniform on Wednesday night when Cleveland takes on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images