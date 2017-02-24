NBA Rumors: Deron Williams Headed To Cavaliers If He Clears Waivers?

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers are in desperate need of a playmaking guard, and help could soon be on the way for the defending NBA champions.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Deron Williams, who was not dealt before Thursday’s trade deadline, could be an unrestricted free agent very soon, per ESPN’s Marc Stein.

The Mavs have told Deron Williams they will pay off the full remaining amount of his deal if he wants to be a free agent, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Williams appears to be headed to Cleveland, too.

If Mavericks waive (not a buyout) Deron Williams, all signs point to DWill quickly working out a deal with the Cavs, per league sources. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 23, 2017

Williams, who’s averaging 13.1 pints and 6.9 assists per game this season, was linked to the Utah Jazz in trade rumors this week. He played for the Jazz for five-plus seasons after they drafted him third overall in 2005, but Utah and Dallas didn’t work out a trade.

Now, the veteran guard is able to chase his first championship with the Cavs, if he so chooses.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images