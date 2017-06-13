E3 2017: Mainline ‘Pokemon’ Game Being Developed For Nintendo Switch

“Pokemon” fans finally got the news they’ve been waiting for.

During its presentation at 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo on Tuesday, Nintendo revealed its working on a core, role-playing “Pokemon” game for the Nintendo Switch. Fans should control their excitement, though, as the game “may not release for more than a year,” according to Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara.

During its “Pokemon Direct” live stream June 6, Nintendo revealed the fighting game “Pokken Tournament DX” will release for Switch on Sept. 22. Many initially took the news as a double-edged sword, as it seemed to signify that a mainline “Pokemon” game might not come to Switch, though we now know that’s not the case.

Despite the ambiguous time frame, it’s good to know we’ll finally be able to catch the temperamental pocket monsters on a home console.

