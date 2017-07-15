Will Manchester United Regret Romelu Lukaku Transfer? Our Fuzzy Math Says ‘Maybe’

Will Romelu Lukaku prove to be worth the money Manchester United paid Everton for him?

The answer depends on how you arrive Lukaku’s reported £75 million ($96.6 million) transfer fee. If he improves on his Everton goal-scoring record and fires Manchester United to Premier League, and perhaps UEFA Champions League, glory this season and beyond, then he will have been worth the money.

However, if Lukaku fails to meet expectations, he’ll go down as the biggest transfer flop of the summer 2017 window.

