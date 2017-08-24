The Hurry-Up

AFC Over/Under Win Totals: Best, Worst Bets Going Into 2017 NFL Season

by on Thu, Aug 24, 2017 at 12:36PM
2,442

The New England Patriots enter the 2017 NFL season as the prohibitive favorites to (again) conquer the AFC en route to (another) Super Bowl title. Can anyone stop them?

The over/under for New England’s regular season win total has been set at 12 1/2, which speaks to how high expectations are for the defending Super Bowl champions. Other over/under marks across the AFC aren’t quite as high, but some teams inevitably will blow past their projected win totals, just as certain clubs undoubtedly will crash and burn despite having lofty aspirations.

In the season premiere of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.AG, NESN.com’s Ricky Doyle picked two teams he believes will surpass the over/under win totals set for them this season. Then, he broke down two teams he thinks will fall short of their over/under mark.

So, who does Doyle love and who does he hate? Find out in the video above.

Click to watch the entire episode of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.AG >>

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team