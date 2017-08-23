The Hurry-Up: AFC Season Primer, Patriots-Lions Preview, Fantasy Rankings

In the season premiere of “The Hurry-Up” presented by MyBookie.ag, we take a look at the AFC’s biggest storylines heading into the season.

NESN.com’s Mike Cole predicts the winners of each division while Ricky Doyle forecasts over-under win totals for some teams.

Also in the show, Zack Cox and Doug Kyed take a look at the New England Patriots preseason so far and preview this week’s showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Finally, Doyle plays America’s favorite prop game: “Show and Tell.”

Watch the entire show in the video above.