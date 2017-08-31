Conor McGregor Gives Classy ‘Toast’ Regarding Floyd Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor has had a few days to digest his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Now, he’s “onto the next one.”

But before officially turning the page, the UFC champion took some time to reflect on Saturday’s fight, the training that went into preparing for his first professional boxing match and how he views Mayweather following the defeat.

McGregor expressed his thoughts in a heartfelt Instagram “toast” published Thursday.

McGregor and Mayweather talked a ton of trash leading up to their much-anticipated showdown in Las Vegas, but both fighters have taken the high road ever since. And although McGregor could return to mixed martial arts following a brief transition into the squared circle, The Notorious undoubtedly earned the respect of many members of the boxing community, including his opponent.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images