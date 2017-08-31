Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Ridiculous Goal For Portugal In World Cup Qualifying

For those wondering, Cristiano Ronaldo still scores great goals.

The soccer superstar netted a stunning strike Thursday in Portugal’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands. The game was just three minutes old when Ronaldo put Portugal in front with this superb scissor-kick.

CRISTIANO RONALDO 😱 The Portuguese forward scores a GREAT goal to open up the scoring against Faroe Islands. #WCQ https://t.co/iVTGEljtpl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 31, 2017

That goal was the first of three Ronaldo would score against the Faroe Islands.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 48th hat-trick of his senior career:

42 – Real Madrid

5 – Portugal

1 – Man Utd pic.twitter.com/4N5gKOWcjo — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 31, 2017

The 32-year-old reigning Ballon d’Or and “FIFA Best Player” award winner is has been in record-setting form since World Cup qualifying began a year ago.

HAT-TRICK @Cristiano Ronaldo! Goal 14 of the campaign – equalling Predrag Mijatović's record from 1998 @FIFAWorldCup qualifying! pic.twitter.com/2zmAVNzh7T — European Qualifiers (@EuroQualifiers) August 31, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has now been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 11 games for Portugal. 15 goals ⚽️

2 assists 🅰️ Unstoppable. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FKWpMdo3wu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 31, 2017

And to boot, Ronaldo now has scored more international goals than Pele, a player many consider the greatest of all time.

With his third goal, Cristiano Ronaldo (78) passed Pelé (77) for most goals scored for country. pic.twitter.com/HFoNSXCyRs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 31, 2017

It’s all in a day’s work for the superstar known simply as CR7.

Portugal eventually beat Faroe Islands 5-1.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images