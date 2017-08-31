Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Ridiculous Goal For Portugal In World Cup Qualifying

For those wondering, Cristiano Ronaldo still scores great goals.
The soccer superstar netted a stunning strike Thursday in Portugal’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Faroe Islands. The game was just three minutes old when Ronaldo put Portugal in front with this superb scissor-kick.
That goal was the first of three Ronaldo would score against the Faroe Islands.
The 32-year-old reigning Ballon d’Or and “FIFA Best Player” award winner is has been in record-setting form since World Cup qualifying began a year ago.
And to boot, Ronaldo now has scored more international goals than Pele, a player many consider the greatest of all time.
It’s all in a day’s work for the superstar known simply as CR7.
Portugal eventually beat Faroe Islands 5-1.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP