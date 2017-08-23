Daniel Suarez’s Garage Is So Cool That It’s Envy Of Veteran Denny Hamlin

Even though Daniel Suarez is a rookie, he doesn’t live like one.

Suarez tweeted a picture Wednesday of his garage, and calling it a thing of beauty would be an understatement.

Like many car enthusiasts, the 25-year-old opted to make his garage feel more like a living room, meaning it has polished floors, a retro refrigerator, two couches and automotive Americana, including a Route 66 sign. His car itself is pretty special too, as it’s a vintage Volkswagen Beetle that looks to have been fully restored.

We clearly aren’t the only people who had to mop up a puddle of drool after seeing Suarez’s post, as fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was similarly impressed.

Although Hamlin, who’s in the midst of his 12th year in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, probably has a garage that’s on par with his Mexican teammate, we’re willing to bet his setup wasn’t nearly as nice as Suarez’s when he was a rookie.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images