Title Page Of Danica Patrick’s New Book Looks Exactly As You’d Expect

Do you want to live like Danica Patrick? Well, you’ll soon have the tools at your disposal to do so.
That’s because Patrick recently polished off her upcoming new book, titled “Pretty Intense,” which is due out Dec. 26. (Because releasing it the day after Christmas makes so much sense.) She shared the update in an Instagram post Wednesday, along with a shot of the book’s title page, which features an airbrush-free picture of Patrick.
If you frequent the NASCAR driver’s Instagram, you know she loves to promote wellness, inspire others to elevate and even provide suggestions on how to figure out who — or what — God is. Essentially, she’s motorsports’ resident life coach.
But all that advice is taken to new levels in this book, which offers owners a “90-day program to sculpt your body, calm your mind, and achieve your greatest goals.” It apparently also will give you everything you need improve in the kitchen, and earn a promotion at work.
Of course, Patrick isn’t the only high-profile athlete to offer such life-changing advice. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also is set to release a new book, titled “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.”
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
