Title Page Of Danica Patrick’s New Book Looks Exactly As You’d Expect

Do you want to live like Danica Patrick? Well, you’ll soon have the tools at your disposal to do so.

That’s because Patrick recently polished off her upcoming new book, titled “Pretty Intense,” which is due out Dec. 26. (Because releasing it the day after Christmas makes so much sense.) She shared the update in an Instagram post Wednesday, along with a shot of the book’s title page, which features an airbrush-free picture of Patrick.

Just went through my final edits with my writer for @prettyintensebydanica and I am soooooo excited😃and relieved😌! I have worked so hard on this book. I hope it will bring you as much happiness as the reason for writing it has done (and is still doing) for me!!!! Get ready to join the #pitribe A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

If you frequent the NASCAR driver’s Instagram, you know she loves to promote wellness, inspire others to elevate and even provide suggestions on how to figure out who — or what — God is. Essentially, she’s motorsports’ resident life coach.

But all that advice is taken to new levels in this book, which offers owners a “90-day program to sculpt your body, calm your mind, and achieve your greatest goals.” It apparently also will give you everything you need improve in the kitchen, and earn a promotion at work.

Of course, Patrick isn’t the only high-profile athlete to offer such life-changing advice. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also is set to release a new book, titled “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images