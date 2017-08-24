Fantasy Football Draft Kit 2017: Cheat Sheets You Need To Dominate Your League

Summer vacation is over, fantasy football owners. It’s time to get to work.
Week 1 of the NFL preseason begins in earnest Thursday night, which means the ball officially is rolling toward the start of the 2017 campaign. It also means your fantasy draft is right around the corner, and let’s be honest: You could do a little more research.
This year’s fantasy landscape is littered with burning questions. Can Ezekiel Elliott avoid a sophomore slump? How high should you reach for a quarterback? We’ve got answers to those queries and more in our 2017 fantasy football draft kit, where you’ll find complete player rankings at every position, sleepers and busts to watch in both standard and non-standard leagues and downloadable cheat sheets that you can print out and take with you to draft night.
In short: Everything you need is right here. The rest is up to you. Good luck.
Positional Player Rankings
Top 100 Overall
Top 30 Quarterbacks
Top 30 Running Backs
Top 30 Wide Receivers
Top 20 Tight Ends
Top 20 Defense/Special Teams
Top 10 Kickers
Draft Advice and Analysis
10 Sleepers You Should Target In Any League
10 Busts You Should Avoid In Any League
10 Players To Target, 10 Players To Avoid In Keeper Leagues
10 Players To Target; 10 Players To Avoid In PPR Leagues
10 Players You Shouldn’t Draft In The First Round
10 Players Whose Stock Rose, Fell After Switching Teams
5 Potential Rookie Stars; 5 Rookie Bust Candidates
The Best, Worst Picks To Have In Your Draft
15 Best Fantasy Team Names You Definitely Should Use
Downloadable Cheat Sheets
Top 200 Overall Players Cheat Sheet
Positional Player Rankings Cheat Sheet
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP