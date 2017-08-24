Kimi Raikkonen Gives Characteristically Blunt Take On His 2018 Contract

Formula One’s most talkative driver will be back on the grid in 2018, and he has a pretty good explanation why.

Scuderia Ferrari confirmed that it had re-signed Kimi Raikkonen on Tuesday, so the Finn unsurprisingly was among the first group of drivers who faced the media Thursday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. And as expected, the first question Raikkonen fielded at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps was “why is it the right thing to do for you and your career?”

“The Iceman” is known for being efficient with his word usage, often giving memorable one-liners, both over the radio and during pressers. He once again delivered in Belgium, as he gave a typically blunt answer.

RAI [On new contract]: “I wouldn’t do it if I wasn’t happy with it" #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/xQmyqemeYw — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2017

The 37-year-old’s soundbites usually are in response to less pointed questions, another reporter took a crack at finding out Raikkonen’s motivation to stay at Ferrari. Since Raikkonen already has a world championship to his name, they asked whether it was the quality of racing in F1 at the moment, or Ferrari’s competitiveness this year, that keeps him coming back.

RAI: “I enjoy racing and I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t interested in driving. When I don’t feel that I will do something else” #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/tF0gG8dQjl — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2017

Although Raikkonen likely is pleased to no longer have a cloud hanging over his head, we’re willing to bet a certain young Ferrari fan is even happier about his new contract.

Thumbnail photo via Scuderia Ferrari