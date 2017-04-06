Kimi Raikkonen Shuts Down Reporter Like Boss Ahead Of F1 Chinese GP

Share this:

Scuderia Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen isn’t the most chatty Formula One driver, but he’s definitely one of the wittiest.

Raikkonen has earned the nickname “The Iceman” during his time in F1 because he remains stoic in the face of pressure. And during the Chinese Grand Prix drivers’ press conference, the Finn reminded everybody that’s as much the case outside the car as it is inside it.

When a reporter noted Raikkonen was the fastest driver during testing, but things “didn’t work out” for him during the Australian Grand Prix, Kimi quickly put him in his place.

Two things that bring a smile to the Ice Man's face? Fastest laps in his @ScuderiaFerrari 😎 Catching out reporters 😎#ChineseGP 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/mFDUQn9hYL — Formula 1 (@F1) April 6, 2017

Raikkonen missed out on a podium in Melbourne, Australia, but he still had a strong performance. He churned out a 1:26.538 on Lap 56 to set the fastest lap of the race, more than five-tenths quicker than the next fastest time set by his fellow countryman Valtteri Bottas.

With that much raw pace on display, its easy to see why Raikkonen wasn’t going to sit back and let somebody paint his race as a failure. After all, Raikkonen always is good for a one-liner, which earned him the honors of most-popular driver in the 2015 Grand Prix Drivers Association’s fan survey.

Even though this might be Raikkonen’s final year in the sport, as his contract with Ferrari expires after 2017, his dry sense of humor still is enough to keep him among the top-three most popular pilots, according to Motorsport.com.

Thumbnail photo via Ferrari