Mayweather Vs. McGregor: 15 Best Photos From Las Vegas Superfight

If you didn’t happen to catch the boxing match between the undefeated Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor on Saturday night, then you might be feeling some FOMO.

To the surprise of many, McGregor, who’s the UFC lightweight champion and former featherweight champion, held his own against Mayweather, getting the better of the seasoned champ for the first four rounds or so. Once Mayweather figured the 29-year-old out, however, he was able to get in more significant blows and won by TKO in the 10th round.

USA TODAY Sports provided some amazing photos of the match, and we have plenty of recaps for you to read right here at NESN.com. Check out the 15 best photos from the fight in the gallery below, and click the links below for the latest news.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images