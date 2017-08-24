Mayweather-McGregor Prop Bets: Most Interesting Specials For Fight

If betting on either Floyd Mayweather Jr. or Conor McGregor to win this Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas isn’t your thing, perhaps you should consider some offbeat betting options.

MyBookie.AG has you covered with a bunch of awesome prop bet possibilities.

Prop bets always are a nice alternative for those not looking to pick an outright winner, and they’re especially intriguing for this fight, which has seen the odds shift dramatically since the bout was first announced. Mayweather and McGregor are the two biggest names in combat sports, creating a spectacle that seemingly everyone wants to be part of in some capacity.

As such, we decided to go through and pick out the most interesting prop bets available via MyBookie.AG. Some are wackier than others, but all add a little something to the viewing (and betting) experience. So, let’s get to them and offer some suggestions along the way.

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: +130

No: -170

Our pick: No. Mayweather isn’t known as a knockout artist, but it’s foolish to think he’s incapable of knocking someone out, especially a fighter with no professional boxing experience.

Will Mayweather have a point deducted by the referee?

Yes: +800

No: -2000

Our pick: Yes. Mayweather should have points to spare, and maybe emotions will get the best of him if McGregor falls behind and decides to use some dirty tactics. We’ll take a long shot here.

Will there be a knockout in the first minute of Round 1 or the last minute of Round 12?

Yes: +1000

No: -6000

Our pick: No. Although both fighters have vowed to come forward, we have to think the fight will last a little longer than a minute. And no, this isn’t going the distance (or almost the distance), as mentioned.

Will both fighters be knocked down?

Yes: +600

No: -1600

Our pick: No. Both guys can take a punch. If and when someone goes down, it’ll be because of a clean shot and that could be all she wrote.

Will McGregor win a round on any judge’s scorecard?

Yes: -250

No: +170

Our pick: No. Conventional wisdom says he’ll squeak out a point here and there, but what if Mayweather ends this thing early, something that seems like a legitimate possibility?

How many PPV buys will Mayweather vs. McGregor have?

Over 4.99 million: -200

Under 4.99 million: +140

Our pick: Over. Even if you think this fight will stink, it’s going to be must-watch theater given the buildup, the star power and all that’s going into it. Call it the “FOMO” factor, or “fear of missing out.”

Will either corner throw in the towel?

Yes: +335

No: -585

Our pick: No. These guys have too much pride, and submissions aren’t allowed.

Will either fighter be warned for a low blow?

Yes: +140

No: -200

Our pick: Yes. Maybe that’s where Mayweather ends up losing a point? Also, with McGregor’s punching style being such a wild card, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land a blow or two to the nether regions.

Will McGregor kick Mayweather during the fight?

Yes: +800

No: -4000

Our pick: No. While some fans might want this to turn into an all-out brawl, don’t expect McGregor to risk losing a ton of money by resorting to MMA moves.

Will McGregor do the “billionaire strut” during his walkout?

Yes: -270

No: +200

Our pick: No. Call us crazy, but we’re actually expecting McGregor to be focused more on the fight than showing off on his way to the ring.

Will Mayweather wear “TMT” hat during his walkout?

Yes: -400

No: +250

Our pick: Yes. Mayweather is a smart businessman. Why not promote his brand on a HUGE stage?

Will Nate Diaz walk out with Mayweather?

Yes: +115

No: -160

Our pick: No. Sure, Diaz and McGregor have quite a history. But they also respect each other as competitors, leaving us to believe there’s a part of Diaz who might be pulling for his UFC rival.

Who will have more people during walkout?

Mayweather: -175

McGregor: +125

Our pick: Mayweather. We’ll go with The Money Team, seeing as how Mayweather usually rolls deep for big fights. Hopefully the Burger King will make a cameo.

Will Mayweather and McGregor touch gloves before the fight?

Yes: -220

No: +175

Our pick: No. Seriously, who wants that?

Will either fighter test positive for performance-enhancing drugs?

Yes: +1000

No: -7000

Our pick: No. These guys aren’t stupid when it comes to that sort of thing … we don’t think.

Will either fighter lose his mouthpiece during the fight?

Yes: +425

No: -850

Our pick: Yes. We’ll take the underdog bet here for no particular reason.

Who will be the first fighter to bleed?

Mayweather: +275

McGregor: -450

Our pick: McGregor. All it takes is a couple of jabs. Expect Mayweather to dodge some early haymakers from McGregor and land a few solid counterpunches.

Total Donald Trump tweets on the day of the fight (combined @RealDonaldTrump and @POTUS)

Over 6.5 tweets: -155

Under 6.5 tweets: +110

Our pick: Under. For America’s sake.

MyBookie also has some awesome cross-sport prop bets, which is fitting because we are, after all, talking about a cross-sport fight featuring a boxer and a mixed martial arts fighter.

Here are a couple of good ones …

More knockdowns by McGregor or home runs by Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on Aug. 26?

McGregor knockdowns: -135

Stanton home runs: -105

Our pick: Stanton home runs. The dude’s beastin’ right now and McGregor probably won’t catch Mayweather at any point.

More total runs in the Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays game on Aug. 26 or completed rounds in the Mayweather-McGregor fight?

Total runs in Twins vs. Blue Jays: -135

Completed rounds in Mayweather-McGregor: -105

Our pick: Runs in Twins vs. Blue Jays. Both pitching staffs leave a lot to be desired.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images