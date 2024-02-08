From Reba McEntire’s national anthem, to the color of liquid that will be dumped on the winning coach, to the Super Bowl MVP market, there are plenty of ways to bet on Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

We’ve picked out a few of our favorite game-related props and constructed a four-leg best-bet parlay with a potential 8-1 payout. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Travis Kelce alternate receiving yards 60+ (-210)

Kelce’s receiving yards prop is set at over/under 72.5 (-110), but there are plenty of alternate lines ranging from 40+ yards (-600) to 150+ yards (10-1). Kelce had a sluggish start to the 2023 campaign, but has been at his best this postseason. Kelce is averaging 87-plus yards per game this postseason, including a 116-yard performance in the AFC Championship Game. He’s surpassed 60 yards in 17 of his 21 career playoff games. While there’s a chance he flies past this number, we’re willing to lay a few extra bucks.

Total receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under SF at KC Travis Kelce KC – TE o70.5 -130 DraftKings u72.5 -110 FanDuel

Christian McCaffrey anytime touchdown (-230)

Here’s another one where we’re laying some juice, but there might even be some value given it’s not as expensive as McCaffrey’s previous anytime wagers. McCaffrey has two touchdowns in each of San Francisco’s two playoff games, all four scores coming on the ground. With that, we also were interested in McCaffrey 2+ rushing touchdowns at +410, but we’re not able to include that in this same-game parlay.

Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-150)

FanDuel is offering Mahomes 2+ passing touchdowns at -158, so it’s important to look around and get the cheaper number. Recent history is against this one. Mahomes has thrown two touchdowns in just one of his three postseason games, and that is after he threw one touchdown in four of his final five regular-season games. Kansas City’s run game led by Isiah Pacheco could take red area attempts away from Mahomes. But in each of Mahomes’ two Super Bowl wins, he’s thrown for at least two touchdowns. It’s easy to think of a scenario in which he does so again this time.

Second-half total Under 23.5 (-110)

Don’t be surprised if this turns into a rock fight in the second half, as Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle discussed in this week’s episode of “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast. There might not be anyone better at making in-game adjustments than Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Spag’s well-deserved calling card makes it a real possibility the Chiefs handcuff the 49ers in the second half. It might be the biggest strength of San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, too, as proved against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. With that said, a fast start in the first half might turn into a field possession game in the second.

Payout: 1 unit to win 8 (+801)

To date: 41-28-2 (+2.3 units)