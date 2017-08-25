MLB Issues Suspensions, Fines Following Massive Yankees-Tigers Brawl

Comerica Park easily could have been mistaken for a boxing ring Thursday afternoon.

In the sixth inning of the Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees game, a massive brawl ensued after Miguel Cabrera threw punches at Yankees catcher Austin Romine. Benches cleared several times throughout the matchup, which culminated in a 10-6 Tigers win.

Following the fisticuffs, Major League Baseball issued a series of punishments, including a seven-game suspension for Cabrera and four-game suspension for Gary Sanchez, who let loose a flurry of punches beneath the pile. Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson (four games), manager Brad Ausmus (one game) and Romine (two games) also were suspended.

All five who were suspended also were fined. Additional fines were issued to Yankees manager Joe Girardi, bench coach Rob Thompson, outfielder Brett Gardner, pitcher Tommy Kahnle, first baseman Garrett Cooper, outfielder Clint Frazier and Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias.

Cabrera and Wilson told MLB.com on Friday that they plan to appeal their suspensions, which will allow them to play until a final decision is made.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images