NFL Rumors: Seahawks Trying To Trade Wide Receiver Jermaine Kearse

The Seattle Seahawks could be parting ways with one of their veteran wide receivers.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported via Twitter on Wednesday that the Seahawks are “trying to trade wideout Jermaine Kearse.”

Seattle doesn’t have a ton of depth at wide receiver, and Doug Baldwin — who’s good but certainly not elite — is its No. 1 player at the position.

Kearse didn’t play well last season, though. He caught just 41 passes for 511 yards and one touchdown. He declined in all three categories compared to his 2015 campaign.

If Kearse does depart the Pacific Northwest, he’ll always be a part of Seahawks lore thanks to this incredible catch against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images