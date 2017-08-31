Legendary Former Villanova Men’s Basketball Coach Rollie Massimino Dies

The college basketball world lost a legend Wednesday.

Rollie Massimino, the former head coach of the Villanova men’s basketball team, has died at the age of 82.

“The Nova Nation has lost a legend and great leader,” Villanova head coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “Coach’s love of family, community, and teamwork were evident in every game his teams ever played. All of us, as coaches and players, idolized Coach Mass. He inspired and impacted all of our lives. He never stopped being a cherished mentor and friend.

“All of us in the Villanova Basketball family extend our deepest sympathies to Mrs. Mass, his wife of 59 years, his five children — Tom, Lee Ann, Michele, R.C. and Andrew — and his 17 grandchildren.”

College basketball fans will remember Massimino for his 19 seasons as Villanova head coach, including the 1985 NCAA title-winning squad. The Wildcats were a No. 8 seed in that championship game, yet the pulled off one of the most memorable upsets in college basketball history by beating the first-seeded Georgetown Hoyas for the title.

