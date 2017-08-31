Boston Red Sox

Watch Rafael Devers Make Ridiculous Defensive Play In Red Sox-Blue Jays Game

by on Wed, Aug 30, 2017 at 9:03PM
Rafael Devers has been slumping at the plate but you can’t say that about his glove.

The Boston Red Sox rookie phenom has been flashing the leather during the team’s three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he made another ridiculous play Wednesday.

The game was tied at one in the sixth inning when Kendrys Morales hit a rocket ticketed for right field. But Devers, who was playing on the second base side of the bag due to a shift, laid out and snagged the rocket before throwing out Morales from his knees.

Take a look.

Wow.

Devers continues to impress all over the diamond.

