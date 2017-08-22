Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bullpen Implodes Late In 5-4 Loss To Indians

The Boston Red Sox were six outs away from starting their series with the Cleveland Indians on the right foot, but their bullpen was unable to seal the deal.

Boston held a one-run lead heading into the eighth inning at Progressive Field, but the Indians tied the game off the combination of Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree and Robby Scott.

The Red Sox were unable to take the lead in the ninth, and Cleveland made them pay.

Brandon Guyer started the ninth inning with a double off right-hander Brandon Workman. Roberto Perez followed with a sacrifice bunt, but Brock Holt tried to throw out Guyer at third base and the ball tailed away from third baseman Rafael Devers, allowing Guyer to scamper home to give Cleveland the 5-4 win.

The Red Sox fell to 71-53 with the loss, while the Indians improved to 69-54 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Disappointing.

The Red Sox appeared to have the game in hand, but the bullpen couldn’t hold a late lead and the Indians walked off the victory.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Guyer scored when Holt’s throw sailed past Devers.

ON THE BUMP

— Eduardo Rodriguez turned in a good start as he continues to get back to the pitcher he was before the dislocated knee he suffered June 1. The Red Sox left-hander allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking two in 5 2/3 innings work.

Roberto Perez gave the Indians a one-run lead when he crushed a three-run home run to right-center field in the second inning.

Rodriguez was lifted with a runner on second and two outs in the sixth inning. He pitched better than his final line would indicate, as the mistake to Perez in the second inning was the lone blemish on his outing.

— Joe Kelly struck out Carlos Santana to end the sixth inning. He also tossed a 1-2-3 seventh.

— Barnes allowed a walk and a single to begin the eighth inning before being replaced by Hembree.

— Hembree struck out the first batter he faced, but then gave up an RBI single to Edwin Encarnacion to tie the game at four. He worked 1/3 of an inning, allowing one hit and an inherited runner to score.

— Scott entered and retired Jay Bruce and Bradley Zimmer to keep the game tied heading into the ninth inning.

— Workman gave up a run in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Andrew Benintendi got the Red Sox on the board in a hurry when he walloped a two-run blast to right field to give Boston a two-run lead.

— The Red Sox retook the lead when Hanley Ramirez hammered a two-run home run to left field to chase Indians starter Mike Clevinger from the game. Ramirez’s 19th round-tripper of the season gave the Sox a one-run edge.

— Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

— Christian Vazquez went 2-for-4.

— Eduardo Nunez, Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Holt and Devers all went hitless for Boston.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Impressive play in the field by Devers.

The rook lookin’ cool at the hot corner. https://t.co/NHUEbCVW6G pic.twitter.com/TzH3fZxOVM — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their four-game series with the Indians on Tuesday. Doug Fister will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Carlos Carrasco. First pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images