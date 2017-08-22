Odell Beckham Jr. Injury: Giants Star Suffers Sprained Ankle On Hit To Legs

Uh oh.

A lot of people were holding their breath at the sight of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being hit in the leg and subsequently struggling to make it to the locker room. But the initial injury announcement from the Giants makes it appear as though Beckham dodged a more serious injury.

Injury Update: Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle sprain #NYGvsCLE — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

The injury occurred when Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun tackled Beckham low during Cleveland’s preseason home matchup against the Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. headed to the locker room after taking a low hit on this play. pic.twitter.com/0XO7ePQIDP — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2017

And while Beckham didn’t initially stay down on the ground for very long, the same can’t be said for when he was in the hallway to the locker room.

OBJ is struggling en route to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rRdANgXNPX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 22, 2017

The Giants announced that it was an ankle sprain, and he also underwent a few more tests.

Giants announce that Odell has an ankle sprain and won't return. Giants' sideline reporter called it "slight." — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 22, 2017

According to Lisa Salters, ankle sprain for Odell, plus being evaluated for a concussion and they are taking for xrays. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 22, 2017

Odell also evaluated for a concussion and cleared. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 22, 2017

UPDATE (Monday, Aug. 21 at 11 p.m. ET): The team relayed more good news on Beckham’s injury.

Injury Update: X-rays on Odell Beckham Jr. came back negative; will undergo further examination. B. Marshall getting x-rays on his shoulder. — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

