Rob Gronkowski Can’t Wait For Football In New Katy Perry Music Video

Katy Perry’s star-studded and very strange music video for her new song “Swish Swish” features a brief cameo by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski appears as a face in the crowd in the basketball-themed video, holding up a sign that reads: “When does football season start?”

Soon, Gronk. Soon.

The Patriots star is one of several sports personalities Perry recruited for the video. Also making appearances are broadcasters Rich Eisen and Bill Walton, hot dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut, NFL player-turned-actor Terry Crews and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

To answer Gronkowski’s question, the Patriots have two preseason games remaining — one this Friday against the Detroit Lions and another next Thursday against the New York Giants — before kicking off the regular season Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.