Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Save Run With Diving Catch Vs. Indians

It’s crazy to think that Mookie Betts came up in the Boston Red Sox’s system as an infielder, as the 24-year-old quickly has become one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball.

This was on full display in the first inning of Boston’s matchup with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. With a runner on second base, Betts robbed the Indians of a run with a sensational diving catch.

Mookie Betts flashing some leather to keep the Indians scoreless pic.twitter.com/kmaezuTu6u — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 24, 2017

Betts certainly is doing his part to keep Red Sox starter Chris Sale’s ERA atop the American League.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images