Watch Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Homer For Second Straight Game Vs. Indians

Mitch Moreland has enjoyed the Boston Red Sox’s road series against the Cleveland Indians.

Moreland blasted a solo home run for the Red Sox on Wednesday, which helped Boston snag a 6-1 win at Progressive Field. And it was déjà vu all over again in the third inning Thursday.

Boston’s first baseman walloped a solo shot to cut the Indians’ lead to three.

Mitch Moreland ropes a HR to RF to put the Red Sox on the board pic.twitter.com/597sDCgaPR — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 24, 2017

The long ball was Moreland’s 16th of the season and fifth in his last eight games.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images