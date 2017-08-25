Watch Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Homer For Second Straight Game Vs. Indians

Mitch Moreland has enjoyed the Boston Red Sox’s road series against the Cleveland Indians.
Moreland blasted a solo home run for the Red Sox on Wednesday, which helped Boston snag a 6-1 win at Progressive Field. And it was déjà vu all over again in the third inning Thursday.
Boston’s first baseman walloped a solo shot to cut the Indians’ lead to three.
The long ball was Moreland’s 16th of the season and fifth in his last eight games.
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
