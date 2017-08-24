U.S. Open Predictions: Two-Time Singles Champ Tracy Austin Gives Picks

The U.S. Open starts next week, and Tracy Austin, a former world No. 1 tennis player, knows quite a bit about winning the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

Austin, who won the U.S. Open singles title in 1979 and 1981 and a mixed doubles crown in 1989, joined NESN.com’s Courtney Cox on Thursday to discuss her picks for the men’s and women’s sides of this year’s U.S. Open. Austin also explained why she believes Serena Williams still has top-notch game left despite being 35 years old and pregnant with her first child.

Watch the video above to find out why Austin likes Roger Federer to win yet another major tournament, whom she picks on the women’s side and how she became involved with the coffee company Lavazza, the official sponsor for the 2017 U.S. Open.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte and Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images