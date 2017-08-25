Why Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele Will Struggle To Replace Neymar

Are the shoes Neymar vacated too large for Ousmane Dembele to fill?

We’ll soon start learning the answer, now that FC Barcelona has acquired the French winger from Borussia Dortmund following a lengthy, and sometimes contentious pursuit of his services. Barcelona paid Dortmund an initial €105 million (£97 million/$125 million), plus a potential €42 million (£38 million/$50 million) in add-ons, to land one of the best young players in the soccer world.

Only Neymar, who left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, cost more than Dembele in the history of soccer’s transfer market. The players will be linked together, as Dembele arrives at Barcelona with the unofficial title as “Neymar’s replacement.”

On the August 3 episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marcus Kwesi O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto assessed Dembele’s chances of successfully replacing Neymar. You can watch their Dembele discussion in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Bundesliga