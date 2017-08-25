Dont’a Hightower Explains Why Diabetes Awareness Event Is So Important To Him

Diabetes awareness is a cause close to Dont’a Hightower’s heart, and for the third consecutive year, he’ll host his Monday Night Football Watch Party to benefit the American Diabetes Association.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava recently sat down with the New England Patriots linebacker to discuss what his mother, L’Tanya, faces every day with diabetes, how much having his teammates spend an off-day at the event means to him, and what fans can expect Sept. 25 at Bar Louie in Foxboro, Mass. Spoiler alert: Hightower’s mom might bust out her well-publicized (and awesome) dance moves.

Fans can buy tickets ($150 for 21-plus; $125 for under 21) at the ADA’s website. Every ticket includes a red-carpet photo with Hightower, one autograph ticket, a buffet and much more, including beverages for those attendees who are 21 and up.

Hightower’s watch party has raised more than $80,000 to support the ADA’s critical research, information and advocacy efforts in New England and across the United States.