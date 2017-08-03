NESN Soccer Show: Neymar To PSG Transfer Live Reaction Special

Did Neymar and PSG just turn the soccer world on its head?

The Brazilian superstar joined PSG from FC Barcelona on Thursday in a record-setting transfer that might upset the established order in Europe and beyond.

It’s not only the astronomical transfer fee that garners attention but also the story of a player who reportedly is keen to leave the side of Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, in order to forge a legacy of his own as he enters the prime of his career.

And then there’s the angle of old money, Barcelona, being incapable of resisting the lure of new money, PSG, when it comes to attracting and retaining the best players in the world. This change has geopolitical underpinnings, namely the involvement of Qatar, which owns PSG and provides the club with unmatched financial might.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images