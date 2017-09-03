2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Southern 500 At Darlington Online

After a two-week hiatus, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The annual throwback event is one of the signature race’s on the sport’s calendar. In addition to featuring eye-popping vintage aesthetics, the Southern 500 represents the penultimate race in the regular season. While the race should be a lot of fun for fans, drivers looking to secure playoff spots will be all business.

Martin Truex Jr., who won this race last year, has to be the favorite. But, once again, all eyes are on Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’s competing in his final Cup race at Darlington.

Here’s how to watch the Darlington throwback race online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 03, at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images