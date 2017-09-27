Between The Tackles: Why Danny Amendola Is A Rare Weapon For Patriots

There aren’t many players in the NFL like New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola is one of quarterback Tom Brady’s most trusted wide receivers, but he doesn’t play the traditional volume of snaps for a top target. That’s because Amendola is, for lack of a better term, injury-prone. So, the Patriots like to manage his snaps and use him in the most-important scenarios. That’s why he seems to have a knack for big catches on third down and at the end of games. That’s when the Patriots most need him on the field.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox compared Amendola to NBA role players on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast, in partnership with ’47. They also recapped the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the Houston Texans and previewed Week 4’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Watch the full show above.

