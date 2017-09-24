Browns Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Something’s got to give in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns are in Indy to take on the Colts in an NFL Week 3 matchup of 0-2 teams. The crazy part, though, is the Browns might not be the most boring team on the field.

That distinction likely belongs to the Colts, who, without star quarterback Andrew Luck, have been pretty tough to watch. The Browns, on the other hand, are led by rookie QB DeShone Kizer who, while still raw, can make electrifying plays.

Hey, you have to find something to get you fired up for a game like this.

Here’s how you can watch Browns-Colts online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images