Clemson Vs. Louisville Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium will be the site of the premier matchup of this weekend’s college football slate.
The No. 3 Clemson Tigers travel to The Bluegrass State for a highly anticipated contest against Lamar Jackson and the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals.
Clemson improved its season record to 2-0 with a hard-fought win against Auburn last weekend, while Louisville notched victories over Purdue and North Carolina to start the 2017 campaign.
Here’s how you can watch Clemson vs. Louisville online.
When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
