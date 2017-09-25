Cowboys Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

The Dallas Cowboys were dominated in their Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos, and they’ll look to bounce back in a Week 3 “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 1, then barely defeated the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. The winner of this Cowboys-Cardinals showdown will move to 2-1 and into a first-place tie in their respective division.

Here’s how to watch the Cowboys vs. Cardinals online.

When: Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images