Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Eduardo Nunez Returns In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will give the ball to Drew Pomeranz, who goes for his 17th win of the season. The left-hander didn’t factor into the decision in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles, but he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings in which he only allowed five hits with five strikeouts. Pomeranz has had great success against Toronto this season, earning wins in all three starts against the Jays.

Toronto will counter with Brett Anderson, who’s making just his sixth start with the Blue Jays this season after being traded from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 15. The left-hander wasn’t long for his last start against the Kansas City Royals, as he only lasted 1 1/3 innings after allowing eight runs on seven hits with two walks.

The Red Sox will receive a major lift to their lineup for the series opener, as Eduardo Nunez returns after being sidelined with a knee injury since Sept. 9. Nunez will take on the designated hitter duties and bat second, while Hanley Ramirez ventures over to first base and bats cleanup. Both Andrew Benintendi and Dustin Pedroia will have the night off, as Chris Young and Deven Marrero fill in at left field and second base, respectively.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (91-64)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Chris Young, LF

Deven Marrero, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (16-5, 3.15 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (73-83)

Hernandez, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Kevin Pillar, CF

Darwin Barney, 2B

Ryan Goins, SS

Luke Maile, C

Brett Anderson, LHP (1-2, 6.17 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images