‘Crying Jordan’ Makes Appearance On ‘Jeopardy!’ In Meme-Themed Category

It appears we’ve reached peak 2017.

Wednesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” featured a category called “Fond Meme-ories” because being good at trivia nowadays means knowing about a lot of random stuff on the internet. And one of the sports world’s favorite memes made an appearance on the $400 question.

Crying Jordan meme FTW 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dqq8zhPJ91 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2017

There have been plenty of bad guesses on sports-related questions in the past, but two contestants were ready to answer this one immediately, and the one who buzzed first correctly answered Michael Jordan. The Crying Jordan meme isn’t as widely used as it once was, but maybe this will be a career resurgence for the iconic meme.

