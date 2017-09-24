D-II College Football Game Ends With This Absolutely Preposterous Play

Oh, Division-II college football, how we love you.
One of the best plays to come out of Week 4 on the gridiron occurred during the final moments of Saturday’s D-II matchup between Central Missouri University and Emporia State. With the game tied 31-31 in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, Emporia attempted to win the game on a lateral-filled tricked play.
CMU, however, had different plans.
The Mules!
Obviously a crushing loss for the Hornets, who were playing on their home field in Emporia, Kans. But you have to hand it to Central Missouri, who weren’t about to lay down in a marquee MIAA matchup.
To make things even better, this game represented a pretty significant upset. Emporia entered the game 2-1 and ranked No. 10 in D2Football.com’s top-25 poll, while CMU, who also came in 2-1, began the game as the No. 25 team in the country.
Then everything changed.
