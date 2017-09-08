Demetrious Johnson Vs. Ray Borg UFC 215 Main Event Fight Cancelled

Anderson Silva’s record is safe … for now, at least.

Saturday’s scheduled main event fight between UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg at UFC 215 in Edmonton has been cancelled, according to a statement from UFC. Borg was forced to withdraw from the bout due to illness.

Johnson, the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in UFC, was set to defend his flyweight title for the 11th time. In April, Johnson successfully defended the belt for the 10th time, tying Silva’s record for the most consecutive successful title defenses in UFC history.

Sources told ESPN that UFC is looking to potentially rebook the Johnson-Borg flyweight championship fight for UFC 216 on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images