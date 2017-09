Dining Playbook is at the Boston Public Library, feasting on food provided by Holly Safford and the Catered Affair.

For more on the Catered Affair and the Boston Public Library, find them online and on social:

THECATEREDAFFAIR.COM

Instagram: @TheCateredAffair

Twitter: @TheCateredAffr

BPL.ORG

Instagram: @BPLBoston

Twitter: @BPLBoston