Dolphins Vs. Chargers: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the New England Patriots-New Orleans Saints Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Miami Dolphins at (-4.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Chargers. I admittedly threw the Dolphins in one of my Bet Slip parlays on “The Spread,” but I want to wait at least a week before putting my faith in Jay Cutler, who really doesn’t seem too crazy about this “playing football” thing. Also, the Chargers looked good late in Denver, and they haven’t yet suffered a crushing season-ending injury. Things are looking up in Los Angeles!

Ricky: Dolphins. Perhaps it’s counterproductive to expect a close win from the Chargers, who are 1-9 in games decided by seven points or fewer since the beginning of last season. But this one should remain close throughout, giving Philip Rivers and Co. a chance to exorcise their late-game demons in their first regular-season contest back in Los Angeles.

Andre: Chargers. The Broncos found success against the Chargers by running the ball up their throats and keeping the rock away from Rivers. At one point, the Broncos had ran 56 plays to L.A.’s 29. The Chargers made some second-half adjustments in that game and their front seven came alive, forcing mistakes and stopping the run. The Chargers will learn from their Week 1 mistakes and build off the second-half momentum they created against the Broncos, pressuring Jay Cutler with their elite pass rush and utilizing Rivers’ deep threats.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images