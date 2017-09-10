Eagles Vs. Redskins: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Redskins Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

(-1) Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Redskins. The Redskins are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games as home favorites, and Terrelle Pryor’s matchup against an iffy Philly defense will give him an early chance to prove he was an underrated offseason pickup.

Ricky: Eagles. There’s actually a lot to like about the Eagles this season — excellent offensive line, very good front seven, added some weapons on offense (Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith) — and they’ll soar in Week 1 thanks to steady quarterback play from sophomore Carson Wentz and the new thunder-lightning running back combo of LeGarrette Blount and Darren Sproles.

Andre: Redskins. Wentz was 1-7 with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on the road last season. The Eagles made great offseason moves offensively, but I don’t know if they’ve done enough defensively to limit Cousins and the explosive Redskins offense, which ranked third in yards per play last season.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images