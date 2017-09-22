Fantasy Football Week 3 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Decisions

Week 3 of the 2017 NFL season already is underway, but there’s still time to make sure you form the best possible fantasy football roster.
And that’s where NESN.com can help with our starts/sits for Week 3. Check them out below:
START
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
Newton and the Panthers’ offense aren’t off to a good start, but Sunday should be a recipe for success. The Saints have allowed 388.5 passing yards per game through the first two contests, and there’s no reason why that trend shouldn’t continue in Week 3.
Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Allen has emerged as the Ravens’ top running back following Danny Woodhead’s injury, and he’s been up to the challenge so far. He had 14 rushing attempts for 66 yards last week, along with a receiving touchdown on five receptions. The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, have the fourth-worst rushing defense.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
The “start anyone against the Saints” theory also applies to McCaffrey. The rookie running back hasn’t produced many fantasy points so far this season, but New Orleans has allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game. So, if McCaffrey is going to have a breakout game, this is the perfect opportunity.
Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Carolina Panthers
If Newton is going to have a big game against the Saints, expect Benjamin to have one, too. Benjamin had a decent outing last week with six receptions for 77 yards, and the Saints are allowing staggering numbers to opposing offenses.
Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts
You should steer clear of most Colts players until (if?) Andrew Luck returns, but Doyle has emerged as a viable offensive option for fantasy players. Doyle rewarded those who had faith in him last week with 79 yards on eight receptions.
SIT
Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
Unless he’s in the Super Bowl, starting Manning is far from ideal. The Giants’ offense has been dreadful, as it only has mustered 13 points through two games, and now New York has to travel to Philadelphia, where he’s been an interception machine over his last four contests.
LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Darren Sproles, not Blount, got the majority of the rushing attempts for the Eagles in Week 2, as Blount spent most of the day on the bench. And that’s where he should remain in fantasy if he continues to be a non-factor for Philly.
Thomas Rawls, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Rawls returned last week, but he had five rushing attempts for four yards. Yikes. He might eventually ease into a more prominent role in the offense, but it might be best to stay away from the Seattle backfield in the meantime.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
While Doyle is still worth a start minus Luck, we can’t say the same about Hilton. The star wideout has had seven total receptions for 106 yards, and he’s yet to find the end zone. That trend probably will continue with Jacoby Brissett at QB.
Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Speaking of another offensively-challenged team, the Bengals have yet to score a touchdown this season. And to make matters worse, Eifert has a big injury question mark heading into this weekend. But even if he does play, it’s best to avoid him and the Bengals’ offense until they start performing.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP