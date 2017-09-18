Giants Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

The New York Giants aren’t in a must-win situation entering their Week 2 “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Detroit Lions, but a loss would put them in an early 0-2 hole in a tough NFC East division.

The Lions, meanwhile, have a chance to be 2-0 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Monday’s game in New York poses a much tougher test for Detroit, though.

Here’s how to watch Giants vs. Lions online.

When: Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images