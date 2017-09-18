Giants Vs. Lions: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Detroit Lions-New York Giants Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Detroit Lions at (-3) New York Giants, 8:30 p.m. ET

Mike: Giants. I’m not ready to believe the Giants are as bad as they showed last week, nor am I willing to concede the Lions were as good as they looked. So, that’s how I land here.

Ricky: Giants. The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t generate much pass rush against the Lions in Week 1, allowing Matthew Stafford to sit back and torch them. That won’t happen this week, although the Giants might need a score or two defensively to compensate for their troublesome offense.

Andre: Giants. The Giants struggled to keep Elliott off the field in Week 1 and brutally lost the time of possession battle. Fortunately for them, they don’t face any running threat of that kind against the Lions. Their defense did a good job keeping Dak Prescott at bay (only one touchdown allowed) and they’ll be able to do the same against Stafford.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images