Golden Knights Scorch Canadiens With Preseason-Hockey Twitter Burn

The Vegas Golden Knights are firing shots like seasoned pros ahead of their inaugural NHL season.
The expansion franchise’s Twitter account mixed it up with their counterparts from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, culminating in a respectable burn from the newcomers to the NHL royals.
The exchange started when Vegas bragged about their second preseason win and launched a barb at three NFL teams.
A Canadiens fan then chimed in, prompting a cheeky response from Vegas.
That’s when Montreal leaped to defend one of its ardent fans.
And Vegas responded with an NHL-grade Twitter punch.
For all the jokers out there, the correct answer is 12. The Canadiens won a dozen Stanley Cup titles prior to NHL expansion in 1967.
