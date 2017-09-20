Golden Knights Scorch Canadiens With Preseason-Hockey Twitter Burn

The Vegas Golden Knights are firing shots like seasoned pros ahead of their inaugural NHL season.

The expansion franchise’s Twitter account mixed it up with their counterparts from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, culminating in a respectable burn from the newcomers to the NHL royals.

The exchange started when Vegas bragged about their second preseason win and launched a barb at three NFL teams.

We won our 2nd game last night. For those keeping track, that's more than @Patriots, @dallascowboys or the Washington Pro Football Club 🏈 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 20, 2017

A Canadiens fan then chimed in, prompting a cheeky response from Vegas.

Yeah…. but that's 22 less than the number of Stanley Cups of the Montreal Canadiens !! — Claude Rosato (@cativomachina) September 20, 2017

But we've also won two MORE times than @CanadiensMTL have won the Stanley Cup since 1993😎 https://t.co/BIQWecreHd — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 20, 2017

That’s when Montreal leaped to defend one of its ardent fans.

Good for you! You must be very proud of this incredible preseason accomplishment. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 20, 2017

And Vegas responded with an NHL-grade Twitter punch.

We're definitely proud! But not as proud as @CanadiensMTL are of how many championships they won when there were only 6 teams in the league🙄 https://t.co/FaK14I2XLz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 20, 2017

For all the jokers out there, the correct answer is 12. The Canadiens won a dozen Stanley Cup titles prior to NHL expansion in 1967.

