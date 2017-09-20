Fantasy Football

Guy Crafts Hilarious Fake Newscast To Taunt Fantasy Football Opponent

by on Wed, Sep 20, 2017 at 4:52PM
Fantasy football provides people with a unique opportunity to trash talk with their friends. And one person, in particular, took it to a completely different level Wednesday.

A recent YouTube video created by Johnny Fitz Live shows exactly how far some people will go to taunt their friends and fellow league members ahead of a fantasy football matchup.

Johnny Fitz crafted an entire fake newscast titled, “Fantasy Football News: Steve Sucks,” to mock his upcoming opponent. And it is the finest piece of trash talking we’ve seen in quite some time.

Take a look.

Touche, Johnny Fitz.

The only thing that could make this better is Steve (who sucks) beating Johnny Fitz and crafting a rebuttal newscast.

We’ll just have to wait and see who comes out on top.

