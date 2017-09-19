Here’s Why Kevin Durant Cares What His Haters Think About Him

Kevin Durant’s recent social media behavior, whether it was him or not, probably has left a lot of people wondering why one of the best basketball players on the planet cares what other people think of him.

Well, Durant answered that question in the most honest and refreshing way possible in the comment section of his YouTube page.

“of my stature,” Durant wrote, “I play basketball, I got acne, I grew up with nothing, in still figuring myself out in my late 20, I slide in DMs, I make fun of my friends, I drink beers and play Xbox. I’m closer to you than u think.”

The Golden State Warriors forward set the internet on fire Sunday when he sent out a pair of tweets bashing the Oklahoma City Thunder and head coach Billy Donovan. But one thing was off, as the tweets were sent in the third person, making it appear that Durant has “burner” Twitter accounts to that he uses to defend himself from haters.

And the star copped to that Tuesday, or at least he admitted to tweeting about himself in the third person.

We love that Durant has been taking on his haters ever since he was named 2017 NBA Finals MVP after the Warriors trounced the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s made an exciting NBA offseason all the more entertaining.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images