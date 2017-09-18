Jerry Jones Responds To Rumor He’s Impeding Roger Goodell’s Contract Extension

Jerry Jones might not be as bitter as people have painted him out to be.

A report surfaced Sunday that the Dallas Cowboys owner was impeding the contract extension of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Many believed Jones was doing this out of spite following Goodell and the league’s decision to suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott six games for his possible role in a domestic abuse case.

But according to Jones, these rumors hold no weight. In an interview with the Dallas Morning News’ Kate Hairopoulos, Jones chalked up the intertwining issues as a mere coincidence.

“All of that is without any substance at all,” Jones told Hairopoulos. “The exercise of looking at and extending our commissioner’s contract is one that we keep really in tight. I could understand why ironically we’ve got the Zeke issue at the same time that we’re looking at extending Roger’s contract, that he made the ruling. I see that. But every day I deal with conflicts of interest, and the commissioner deals with it every day. You just have to get used to that.”

The rumors also were shut down by another NFL owner involved in Goodell’s contraction negotiation process.

“The speculation is incorrect. He is not impeding it,”Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank told Sports Illustrated’s Peter King. “I got a note from him the other day. He’s comfortable with where we are.”

