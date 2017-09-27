Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Is Pregnant With Cavs’ Tristian Thompson’s Baby

Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson have taken the first step toward having the big family he wants.

The reality television star is pregnant with the Cleveland Cavaliers forward are expecting a baby together, PEOPLE reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources. They’ve tried to keep a lid on the news, but it’s slowly starting to filter into the wider worlds of entertainment, sports and beyond.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Kardashian’s pregnancy comes amid those of her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who also are pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since 2016. She has dated other athletes, but her relationship with Thompson seems more solid than her previous ones.

“This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the source told PEOPLE. “She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Kardashian on July 9 revealed on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that Thompson wants to have a big family.

“He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely,” she said, per PEOPLE. “We could start at one and we could grow from there … .”

Ready, set, go.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images