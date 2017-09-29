LaVar Ball Claims Recruiters Made ‘Illegal Offers’ For His Sons ‘Every Summer’

LaVar Ball is known for being outspoken, arrogant and just downright foolish.

But this time, he’s probably telling the truth.

In the wake of the FBI’s ongoing investigation into corruption in college basketball that likely cost Louisville head coach Rick Pitino his job, LaVar Ball went on the “CBS Sports Flagrant Two” podcast and revealed what he has gone through, and continues to go through with the recruiting process.

“Every summer. They keep coming every summer to get me to say ‘yes,’” LaVar Ball said. “They offered you money, they offered to take care of the AAU team, they’re gonna give everybody uniforms, everybody shoes. I mean, it’s just, any kind of way.

“But see the word got out that LaVar don’t need that. Someone even had a false accusation that said, ‘Oh LaVar asked me for $200,000.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that’s funny.’ What am I gonna do with $200,000? After I’ve bought a car and paid some bills I’m stuck right where I’m at. So $200,000 ain’t gonna do nothing.”

Lavar Ball’s eldest son, Lonzo Ball, went to UCLA for one season before being drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft. His middle son, LiAngelo Ball, is an incoming freshman at UCLA, and his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, still is in high school and could forgo college altogether due to a possible eligibility issue with his signature Big Baller Brand sneaker.

LaVar Ball has said a host of ridiculous things since he burst on the scene, but given the landscape of college basketball, we venture to guess this is 100 percent true.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images